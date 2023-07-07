MLB Draft 2023: Top 3 needs for Chicago Cubs and players they should aim to acquire through their picks

The MLB Draft is coming very soon, which means the Chicago Cubs will be anxious to land their next top prospect. They're not exactly competitive this year, but with pieces like Dansby Swanson and Christopher Morel to build around, the draft is very important.

With the Chicago Cubs, the MLB Draft is an option to shore up positions of weakness that the big league squad will need now or later. Here's who they should look at.

3) Chase Dollander(Pitching)

Chase Dollander would be an excellent pick for the Chicago Cubs

Every single team can always use more pitching, and if Chase Dollander slips to 13th overall, that would be a major win for the Chicago Cubs. The Tennessee right-hander was excellent this season and is one of the best arms in the entire draft. They have Justin Steele and some other pitching prospects, but more is always good.

2) Aidan Miller(Third base)

Third base isn't exactly locked down for the Chicago Cubs. Christopher Morel can play there but it's not his natural spot and he is more of a DH at this point. In the minors, they do not have a third baseman budding to come up, so picking Aidan Miller (projected 13th overall) is a smart move.

1) Blake Mitchell(Catcher)

The Cubs aren't really set for the future behind the plate after Willson Contreras' exit. Their top catching prospect is currently ranked 14th overall and is the big-league backup. Drafting Blake Mitchell, projected right around their pick, would be wise.

