Cody Bellinger has played his fair share of first base during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. If he wasn't in the outfield, odds were you could find him at first base. He's racked up a .994 fielding percentage during his career at first base.

He didn't always know how to play first base and didn't learn the position until he was in high school. Bellinger had a high school baseball class that taught him how to play first base. Every day during his sixth hour, he would practice first base, eventually becoming really good at it.

"And that's where I got really goods is because of that class," said Cody Bellinger in regard to how he learned to play first base.

It's common for high schoolers in North America to have a free period. A lot of athletes spend that time doing homework, getting food, training, and so on. It's basically an hour or so off of school.

Some schools, especially in a nice weather climate, have their coaches work with athletes during their free period. It's a good way to help athletes outside of practice.

This is how Cody Bellinger learned how to play first base. Every day, he would put in hard work during class. It has ended up paying off pretty well for him.

Can Cody Bellinger return to form in 2023?

Cody Bellinger immediately made his impact felt when he debuted for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. As a rookie, he hit 39 home runs and was voted into the All-Star game.

2019 would end up being the best of his career. He hit 47 home runs with a monster of 115 RBIs. He ended up being crowned the National League MVP.

Bellinger would hit a bit of a snag as he hurt himself celebrating in the 2020 postseason. In Game 7 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves, he hit a home run and bumped forearms with Kike Hernandez as he headed to the bench. Bellinger wound up dislocating his shoulder, which required surgery.

He hasn't been the same since coming back from that. This one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs gives him the opportunity to bounce back and prove himself. If he turns it around in Chicago, he could create quite the market for himself next season. Watch for Cody Bellinger to catch fire in Chicago.

