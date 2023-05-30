Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson enjoys romantic date night with wife Mallory Pugh 

Professional soccer player Mallory Pugh Swanson and MLB's Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson married last year in the second week of December and enjoyed a long-awaited date yesterday night.

Mallory expressed her excitement, mentioning on her Instagram story, that it was their first date night in what felt like forever. With busy schedules and demanding careers, finding time for personal moments can be a challenge.

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson

"First date night in like forever" - Mallory Pugh

Tracing the love story of Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh

Love has a beautiful way of bringing people together, even across different realms of sports. In the case of Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and US soccer star Mallory Pugh, their paths intertwined through a fortuitous connection.

It was former Atlanta Braves teammate Jace Peterson, who happens to be married to Mallory's sister, Brianna, who played cupid and introduced the two.

Over the course of four years, their love blossomed, and in 2021, as Swanson celebrated becoming a World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves, he decided it was the perfect time to take the next step.

With sheer joy and excitement, the athletic duo announced their engagement, affirming their commitment to one another. In December 2022, surrounded by loved ones, Dansby and Mallory exchanged vows, becoming husband and wife.

Following their nuptials at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, the newlyweds embarked on a tropical honeymoon.

