Chicago White Sox announce new ownership plan with Justin Ishbia in play

Jerry Reinsdorf has owned the Chicago White Sox for nearly 50 years, but his tenure is going to come to an end within a decade. The Chicago White Sox released an official statement on Thursday, including the plans to transition ownership to Justin Ishbia.

In February, it was reported that Ishbia was looking to take control of the White Sox, and now a firmer timeline is in place following the official announcement.

“Having the incredible opportunity to own the Chicago White Sox and be part of Major League Baseball for nearly 50 years has been a life-changing experience,” Reinsdorf said in a statement. “I have always expressed my intent to operate the White Sox as long as I am able and remain committed to returning this franchise to the level of on-field success we all expect and desire," Jerry Reinsdorf said.

Justin Ishbia will take full ownership of the Chicago White Sox in 2034, but that could actually come even sooner. According to the White Sox, Ishbia is going to start infusing capital into the team now, as the team officially announced:

"Ishbia will make capital infusions into the White Sox as a limited partner in 2025 and 2026 that will be used to pay down existing debt and support ongoing team operations,”

The White Sox are currently seeking to secure funding to build a new stadium in Chicago, and this plan could expedite that process as well.

White Sox GM Chris Getz details impact of Pope Leo XIV

The Chicago White Sox have been a much better team in 2025 than they were a season ago, but they are still one of the worst teams in the American League. General Manager Chris Getz believes that luck could be changing for the White Sox, given that Pope Leo XIV is a White Sox fan.

"It’s been exciting, obviously, to have someone of that significance be a White Sox fan," Getz said per Nightengale. "Since he's been announced to become the Pope, the White Sox have tacked on some wins. So perhaps a higher power is on our side."

Getz's sarcastic comment highlights the White Sox's success since Pope Leo XIV took over. A new owner could have a greater impact on Chicago.

