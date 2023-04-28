Off-season acquisition Mike Clevinger hasn't had the best start to his White Sox career, and the Chicago faithful are letting him know about it.

ESPN 1000, Chicago's Home For Sports, invited an ardent White Sox on board to discuss the team's prospects for the season. In turn, the audience was treated to one of the most legendary sports rants ever heard instead.

The enraged fan berated Clevinger and his pitching, labeling him a horrendous pitcher. He further lambasted the former San Diego Padres man, even referring to him as a "clubhouse cancer."

"Clevinger isn't just a clubhouse cancer and a disgusting human being, he's a horrendous pitcher" the fan said.

Clevinger has had a sub-par start to the season, pitching with an ERA of 4.81, a 24.1 IP, and a paltry 1.60 WHIP. Clevinger will look to improve those statistics soon as the White Sox enter a tight run of fixtures.

Mike Clevinger is coming off an impressive 2022 season with the Padres

Mike Clevinger was among the most sought-after free agents during the 2022 offseason.

He, alongside other pitchers and staff, played an integral role in the San Diego Padres making only their second playoff appearance in 16 years last year.

Mike Clevinger of the San Diego Padres leaves the game during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park

Clevinger made 23 appearances last year and finished the season with a personal ERA of 4.33 (roughly 0.50 points higher than the team's average), showing how instrumental he was in the team’s success.

He finished the regular season with a 7-7 record on top of his 4.33 ERA. The numbers were not fantastic, but they were expected as he sat out the better part of the past two seasons due to surgery.

Clevinger moved to the Chicago White Sox on a one-year, $8 million contract in the summer. While he hasn’t had the best start to his life in Chicago, he will look to quickly turn that around in the next few games.

