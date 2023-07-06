Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn hasn't had a very good season. However, with the trade deadline drawing ever closer, Lynn's stock went up on Thursday with a dominating performance against the heavy-hitting Toronto Blue Jays.

Lynn went seven innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 11 at Guaranteed Rate Field on the south side of Chicago.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Lance Lynn punched out 11 in a one-hit gem Lance Lynn punched out 11 in a one-hit gem https://t.co/JqMMHMKRKV

However, Lance Lynn left the game without a chance at victory. The Chicago White Sox were locked in a scoreless tie with Toronto as Lynn departed after 102 pitches. Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios was nearly as dominant as Lynn, tossing one-hit, one-walk ball with six strikeouts over seven innings.

It's been a difficult season for Lance Lynn, his third with the Chicago White Sox. Entering Thursday's game, the 12-year MLB veteran was 5-8 with a 6.47 ERA. However, his start against the Blue Jays lowered the ERA to 6.03.

Lynn's ERA is the worst of his career by far. Over 11 previous seasons, his worst ERA was 4.77 in 2018 when he pitched for the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees. The native of Indianapolis, Indiana, has a career ERA of 3.68.

With the Chicago White Sox still mired near the bottom of the woeful American League Central and Lynn signed to a two-year, $38 million contract through the end of this season – although the White Sox have an option for 2024 – it is likely that Chicago will look to ship Lynn to a contender at some point before the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1.

Lynn has already pitched for five different teams in his big league career. He was selected with the 39th overall pick of the 2008 draft by the St. Louis Cardinals and debuted with the team in 2011.

He was signed by the Twins before the 2018 season, but was traded to the Yankees during the summer of that campaign. He was signed by the Texas Rangers before the 2018 season and then traded to the White Sox in 2020.

Lance Lynn was an All-Star for Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Lynn is a two-time MLB All-Star. His first All-Star appearance came as a member of the Cardinals in 2012, when he finished 18-7 with a 3.78 ERA.

In 2021, his first season with the White Sox, he made the AL All-Star roster during a campaign in which he finished 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA.

