After a 2023 season that most associated with the team will want to forget, the Chicago White Sox find more questions than there are answers in front of them. Now, according to new comments from the team's GM, that anticipated rebuild could shake the team to the very core.

In the wake of the 2023 MLB GM meetings, White Sox General Manager and former player Chris Getz made some groundbreaking comments. As per Getz' words, the Sox are willing to consider all of their players as pieces in a potential trade.

"Attention all shoppers - Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz: "I've made it very clear that the White Sox are willing to listen in on any of our players.''" - Bob Nightengale

The busy offseason for the White Sox kicked off on the first day of the offseason. Catcher Yasmani Grandal and shortstop Elvis Andrus both opted for free agency. After that, the team declined the club option of 2020 AL batting leader Tim Anderson, in a move that surprised nearly everybody.

Apart from Luis Robert Jr., and potentially young first baseman Adam Vaughn, the White Sox have relatively few valuable trade pieces anyway. As such, cashing in on some much-needed talent might cost them the fleeting names that fans have come to know.

""I'm just excited to continue to work and find ways to improve this team..." @whitesox GM Chris Getz shares his approach heading into his first offseason as the club's GM." - MLB Network

The Chicago White Sox finished the 2023 season with a record of 61-101, giving them the worst record in the AL Central, save for the Kansas City Royals. Apart from unexpected qualifications in both 2020 and 2021, the Sox have not made the postseason since 2008.

Chicago White Sox have a lot of issues for Chris Getz to get to work on

A second baseman who played seven seasons in MLB, including two for the Sox, Chris Getz is a man who knows the game of baeball. However, even despite that, some very large and looming issues remain for the team heading into the 2024 season.

From hitting to pitching to fielding, the Chicago White Sox missed the mark on nearly every count in 2023. By opting for the so-called "nuclear option", Getz has the potential to shake things up in a big way. While that method has its own set of risks and benefits, whatever the team has been doing up until this point has not been working.

