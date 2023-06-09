Chicago White Sox reliever Joe Kelly, one of the team's primary setup men for closer Liam Hendriks, has an idea for how the squad can succeed this season.

"Just play to your salary, and we’ll be just fine," Kelly told ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The Chicago White Sox have not had a season of dreams to this point. However, things are beginning to turn a corner. After spending much of April among the worst teams in MLB, the southsiders are showing ever-increasing signs of life.

While the White Sox still sit eight games under .500 at 28-36 entering a three-game home weekend series against the Miami Marlins, Chicago has the benefit of playing in what is arguably the worst division in baseball – the American League Central.

The Minnesota Twins lead the division at 31-32 after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays. Last year's AL Central champion, the Cleveland Guardians are stumbling along in second place at 29-33, with the Chicago White Sox tied with the Detroit Tigers in third.

Chicago sits just 3.5 games out of first place in the division. An AL Central championship is likely the only way any of the four teams currently fighting for the division crown – the Kansas City Royals are 12.5 games back at 18-44 – will make the postseason.

Kelly is in his 12th MLB season with his fourth different organization. He came to the Chicago White Sox in 2022 and hasn't put up that great of statistics since. Entering the weekend, he is 1-2 with a 4.12 ERA this season after going 1-3 with a 6.08 ERA last year.

However, another White Sox set-up man, Kendall Graveman, is happy to have him on the team. He told the Chicago Tribune in May that when Kelly is on, he's hard to beat:

"It’s some of the best stuff in the league. He’s in a really good mindset right now. He’s somebody who loves competing. He’s a guy you always want on your team because he hates to lose."

Chicago White Sox were a major disappointment in 2022

Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox reacts after striking out.

The White Sox were a fashionable pick to win the AL Central last season, but had to rally in the final weeks of the season just to finish .500 at 81-81. Chicago had made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.

