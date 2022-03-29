"Phillies acquire pitching prospect" - Chicago White Sox send prospect in exchange for outfielder; How this will impact Philadelphia Phillies lineup

The Chicago White Sox have traded pitching prospect McKinley Moore for Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adam Haseley. Adam Haseley could be a starter for his new team as he is a good defensive player, although he struggled at the plate with a batting average of .190 in 2021, his third season in the MLB. McKinley Moore is only 23 years old. The Philadelphia Phillies hope he can grow into a big league relief pitcher.

Adam Haseley was the eighth overall draft pick in 2017 and is still only 25 years old. He has time to improve while still being able to contribute immediately. Mckinley Moore is an acquisition that will only be able to be judged a few years down the line, as he has not played in the MLB yet, nor has he impressed in the Minor Leagues enough to be called up.

The Chicago White Sox officially announced the trade on Twitter, including the terms of the deal.

Who won the trade between the Chicago White Sox and Philadlphia Phillies?

White Sox hope to return to success in 2022

In the immediate fallout from the trade, it's easy to say that the Chicago White Sox won the trade. Adam Haseley could be an immediate contributor in 2022, but Mckinley Moore has potential upside down the line. As the old saying goes, a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, which makes Adam Haseley more valuable as we enter the 2022 season.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a solid pitching staff for 2022, headlined by Zack Wheeler, who had a WAR of 7.7, was an ALL-Star, and came second in Cy Young Award voting in 2021. While this trade doesn't improve their pitching in the intermediate, McKinley Moore could become a solid player in a few years' time.

White Sox insider Daniel Victor wighed in on what he believes is a great trade.

Daniel Victor @slydanno70 I think this Adam Haseley acquisition is a low-key good move. Left-handed outfielder with real solid bat to ball skills, and first round #8 overall pedigree. He’s not washed either, going to be 26 years old in a few weeks. Made his big league debut in 2019. I think this Adam Haseley acquisition is a low-key good move. Left-handed outfielder with real solid bat to ball skills, and first round #8 overall pedigree. He’s not washed either, going to be 26 years old in a few weeks. Made his big league debut in 2019.

The Chicago White Sox look to be the early winners of this trade, but the upside of McKinley Moore is difficult to quantify as things currently stand. As the Philadelphia Phillies make another push for the postseason in 2022, they hope they won't miss Adam Haseley too much.

