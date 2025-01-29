  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Chipper Jones trolls Trevor Bauer over ex-Dodgers star's bold claim that he'd 'steamroll' MLB hitters today

Chipper Jones trolls Trevor Bauer over ex-Dodgers star's bold claim that he'd 'steamroll' MLB hitters today

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jan 29, 2025 17:49 GMT
Chipper Jones trolls Trevor Bauer over ex-Dodgers star
Chipper Jones trolls Trevor Bauer over ex-Dodgers star's bold claim that he'd 'steamroll' MLB hitters today (Getty)

Trevor Bauer posted a bold take on social media on Tuesday. The former MLB star hasn't played in the United States since 2021. He's expressed his desire to return countless times and has also made known his belief that he's more than talented enough to still pitch in the MLB.

Those two ideas were evident when the former Dodgers pitcher posted this on his personal X account:

"There are like 20 hitters on the planet that are true competition for me. I'd steamroll the rest of them."

This came as part of a lot of bold claims on Bauer's part. He said he's still the most popular baseball player outside of Shohei Ohtani and that his YouTube channel is more viewed than baseball broadcasts during the MLB season.

also-read-trending Trending

It all got the attention of Chipper Jones, an MLB Hall of Famer and former Atlanta Braves icon. He recorded over 2,700 hits, and he took to his own social media to respond to Bauer.

Jones said:

"The comedic aspect of this app is what I'm here for!"

That prompted a response from Bauer, who said he was "happy" to prove that he can dominate most MLB hitters at any time. He recently did a YouTube series with former minor league prospect Christian Moore who last played in 2021 with the Los Angeles Angels.

Bauer has returned to Japan after a stint in Mexico as he continues to try and get back to the MLB.

Trevor Bauer makes bold claim about MLB players

Trevor Bauer didn't just say he could still dominate MLB players four years after he last pitched against them. He also said he's more popular than all of them except Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers star still has that claim, Bauer admitted.

Trevor Bauer believes he&#039;s worthy of being in the MLB again (Imagn)
Trevor Bauer believes he's worthy of being in the MLB again (Imagn)

Bauer said he beats out everyone else in baseball in terms of pure popularity, citing his YouTube metrics as well:

"I’m the second most popular player and the most knowledgeable pitcher on the planet. I’m also a top 10 pitcher on the planet and willing to play for $0. That’s minimum $50M value per year that you’d get for $0.
"But, someone very obviously lied about me one time so, I can’t go back to work. The absurdity of this situation is off the charts."

Bauer has made several pleas to MLB owners over the years to give him another chance, but he has so far been unsuccessful.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी