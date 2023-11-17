Ronald Acuna Jr. winning the 2023 National League MVP came as a surprise to very few people. However, according to one legend of Acuna's team, the Atlanta Braves, the young stud is only getting started.

After rebounding from a career-threatening injury in the summer of 2021, the 25-year old had a season for the ages. Not only did Acuna lead the NL in hits, runs, and on-base percentage, but he also became the only player in history to record at least 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases, putting up 41 and 73 respectively.

"RONALD ACUÑA JR. IS THE UNANIMOUS 2023 NATIONAL LEAGUE MVP #brwalkoff" - Bleacher Report

With the unanimous MVP vote, Ronald Acuna Jr. becomes the first Venezuelan to win MVP honors since Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera did so in 2013. As spectacular as his performance was, there is at least one voice who believes that the youngster is only getting started.

In a text message to The Athletic, 1999 MVP and lifelong Braves player Chipper Jones lavished some further praise on Acuna Jr. The eight-time All-Star and Hall of Fame inductee, Jones knows what winning looks like.

Per Jones' words, he appears to believe that Ronnie is only getting going. With three years left on his contract with the Atlanta Braves, there is no height too lofty for Acuna, and Jones' words backed that sentiment.

“He’s the most talented player to ever wear the Atlanta Brave uniform. Scary thing is, I’m not sure he’s reached his ceiling yet! Buckle up Atlanta, it should be fun to watch.” - former MVP Chipper Jones

Despite being a massive part of the Braves MLB-best 101 season, the postseason did not yield the results that Ronald Acuna Jr. or any of his teammates were expecting. The Braves crashed out of the postseason in the ALDS, falling to the Philadelphia Phillies in a bitter five games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. may surpass Chipper Jones' legendary status

Over his career, Jones hit 468 home runs and 1623 RBIs, meaning Ronnie has some significant ground to cover before he can catch up. That said, Acuna Jr. is performing at a pace that few thought was even possible. At such a young age and already so decorated, Jones may have hit the nail directly on the head with his suggestion that Ronald Acuna Jr. may only be getting started. Undoubtedly, Acuna's current pace will book him a spot right next to Chipper in Cooperstown some day.

