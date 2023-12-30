Chris Flexen Free Agency Update: White Sox sign veteran pitcher to 1-year deal

On Friday, it was reported that the Chicago White Sox had signed veteran pitcher Chris Flexen. The two sides agreed on a one-year, $1.75 million contract, adding another arm to their rotation.

It was a busy 2023 season for Flexen, who was DFA'd by the Seattle Mariners and picked up by the New York Mets. He would only spend a few days there before being DFA'd again and finishing the season with the Colorado Rockies.

Last year, Flexen appeared in 29 games, compiling a 2-8 record with a 6.86 ERA on 102.1 innings of work. It was by far his worst season in the big leagues.

The White Sox rotation now includes Chris Flexen, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and Touki Toussant. It is still unclear whether the team is moving on from Cease this winter.

White Sox need to do more than add veteran pitching like Chris Flexen

There is no denying the White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in recent years. They were supposed to be in the middle of their championship window with players like Luis Robert, Dylan Cease, Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada.

However, lackluster play, injuries and a revolving door of managers have completely gutted this organization. Now, they are in full rebuild mode and dangling one of their ace pitchers in front of interested teams.

Adding players like Chris Flexen is not going to do this team any justice. While he is a cheap option who could rebound from a poor 2023 season, they have other holes that need to be filled.

White Sox fans cannot go into the 2024 season expecting much from this team. It may be a few seasons before they start making noise in the American League Central once again.

