Chris Sale Contract: Braves agree extension with newly-acquired veteran, first year effectively rendered free

Chris Sale has agreed to an extension with his brand new team, the Atlanta Braves. The veteran pitcher came over in a trade and, as has become the custom in Atlanta, signed an extension prior to throwing a single pitch. They usually try to ensure their talent sticks around, and they've done so again with Sale.

Expand Tweet

MLB reporter Jeff Passan broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Left-hander Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a contract extension. The new deal starts this season and is for two years and $38 million, with an $18 million club option for 2026. Sale's previous deal was for 2024 with an option for 2025."

He continued, breaking down how the Braves are getting Sale in the first year for essentially nothing:

"Essentially, Sale gets $17-18M in new guaranteed money. He was due $27.5M — $17.5M this year, $10M deferred for 15 years — and the team held a $20M option for next year. The present value of his salary this season was in the $20-21M range. In the new deal, the Braves guarantee him $16M this year and $22M next year. Atlanta received $17M from Boston in the deal, so the cash will cover his entire salary this season."

The Braves got $17 million back in the deal, which covers his first season. They are effectively getting a seven-time All-Star without having to pay for one year of his contract. The savvy front office of the Atlanta Braves, which sent Vaughn Grissom to the Boston Red Sox in return, has struck again.

Chris Sale staying in Atlanta

It has become a practice for the Atlanta Braves to make deals and ensure they don't lose out later on. They've been known to extend players very early, like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies.

They have done this with trades, too. They got Sean Murphy and Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics (in separate deals) and extended both players right away. Now they're doing the same with Sale.

The Braves have extended Chris Sale

He has an injury history, but the team believes he is good to go and will be good for both years of his new extension.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.