Chris Sale Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Atlanta Braves starter in 2024?

2024 might be one of the most important seasons in Chris Sale's career as the aging star pitcher is looking to re-establish himself as a bona fide superstar again. The 34-year-old will begin a new chapter of his career after being traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Atlanta Braves this offseason.

"Chris Sale is about to start his third act, and after five years of injuries and disappointment and questions about whether he still wants to play, he's locked in and ready to help the Atlanta Braves win a World Series. Story, free and unlocked, at ESPN" - @JeffPassan

One of the best pitchers of his generation, Chris Sale has struggled in recent years to remain on the field. The newly acquired Atlanta Braves pitcher has not thrown more than 150.0 innings since 2018, which is something the veteran is hoping will change this upcoming campaign.

Last season with the Boston Red Sox, Sale appeared in 102.2 innings and posted a 6-5 record with a 4.30 ERA and 125 strikeouts. Although those numbers leave something to be desired, the fact that Sale was able to surpass the 100-inning threshold for the first time since 2019 is an encouraging sign.

If Chris Sale can continue to see his innings grow and remain on the field, it will not only be good news for the Atlanta Braves but also fantasy baseball managers who land him this year.

One of the most frustrating pitchers in fantasy in recent years, the move to the Braves might pique the interest of managers willing to gamble on a bounceback. However, how early is too early to take a risk on Sale?

Chris Sale could be an intriguing mid-round target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

There is no way around it, Sale is going to be a high-risk, high-reward gamble in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. If he can remain healthy and effective, the move to the star-studded Atlanta Braves could help his numbers, particularly in the wins column.

"Haven't seen many pitchers back door a slider at the start of an at bat as well as Chris Sale does" - @gvedak

Sale is projected to play a back-end role in the Braves rotation, which could also relieve some of the pressure on the seven-time All-Star. The former Boston Red Sox star is slated to pitch behind the likes of Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and Charlie Morton.

That being said, there is no way to avoid discussions surrounding Chris Sale's health and potential inning limits. For managers looking to add Sale to their roster, he may be worth the gamble in the 11th or 12th round.

This could be a comfortable range to select him, as the core of the manager's rosters will be well-established and any possible injury to Sale would not be devastating in the long run of the season. Draft Sale with tempered expectations and caution.

