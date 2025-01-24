Chris Taylor makes his feelings clear on "Dodgers ruining baseball" criticism for stacked roster ft. Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman & more superstars

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping to become the first team to claim consecutive World Series titles since the New York Yankees more than two decades ago.

Going by the NL West team's offseason business, the Dodgers are once again the favorites for the World Series in 2025. However, it has come at a cost for reigning World Series winners as opposition fans and critics have accused the Dodgers of "ruining baseball."

If the Dodgers weren't stacked enough last year with the arrival of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, they have added more star power this offseason by signing several high-profile free agents.

Veteran Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor made his feelings clear on the accusations against his team. Talking to Alana Rizzo on the Dodgers Territory, the two-time World Series winner said (22:10):

"I've seen a few people comment on this and I kind of agree with them. I think we're doing all the right things. The goal should be for every team to win this year, and I think that's what makes it most exciting. I don't think they should be mad at us. They should be mad at their own teams for not making those moves."

Taylor also made an argument that the Dodgers being the "villain" is a good thing for baseball.

"I think a counterargument could also be, It's good for baseball to have a villain, right?" Taylor said. "And if we have to be the villain, then that makes for more entertainment. I think having Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto all these guys on the same team, playing on TV for one of the biggest franchises in sports, I don't see how that could be bad."

Dodgers introduce Tanner Scott as spending spree continues

The Dodgers' offseason spending started with a high-profile five-year deal for Cy Young winner Blake Snell worth $182 million. On Thursday, All-Star reliever Tanner Scott became the latest addition to the Dodgers roster as he was introduced at Dodger Stadium after signing a $72 million, four-year contract.

"It’s going to be a really exciting year. There’s a great group of guys,” Scott said at Dodger Stadium. “They keep adding people and it’s awesome to see and I’m ready to be a part of it. Whenever the (bullpen) phone rings, I’m ready to go. I just want to win.”

Along with new additions, the Dodgers have also brought back familiar names like Teoscar Hernandez, Blake Treinen and extended Tommy Edman, raising the offseason spending to $452 million.

