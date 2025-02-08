Chris Taylor’s wife sparks a 2-word reply from Corey Seager's spouse with her hilarious compliment 

On Thursday, Mary Keller, Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor's wife, took to Instagram to share a picture featuring Corey Seager's partner, Madisyn, while hilariously complimenting her.

"Because @madyseager didn't post this pic that we all agree her jaw and cheek bone looks amazing in," Mary Keller captioned her story.

Mary Keller posts a hilarious compliment to Madisyn Seager on her Instagram story (Credits: Instagram.com/mktaylor808)

It appears Madisyn Seager appreciated Mary Keller's words, as she re-shared Keller's story to her profile.

"Hype girllll🤍," Madisyn Seager captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Madisyn Seager's Instagram story (Credits: IG/@madyseager IG Stories)

The image also includes infielder Justin Turner and his wife, Kourtney. From 2016 to 2021, Chris Taylor, Corey Seager, and Justin Turner played as teammates in LA, and it seems their wives also developed quite a strong bond.

The trio continued playing baseball together until Seager moved to Arlington with the Texas Rangers. Turner joined the Boston Red Sox the following year, while Taylor remains with the Dodgers and helped them win the World Series in 2024.

Chris Taylor and wife Mary Keller host annual CT3 foundation 'polar plunge,' Dodgers stars turn up

Last Sunday, Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor and his wife Mary Keller hosted the 2025 edition of the CT3 Foundation's annual 'polar plunge'. The event raised funds for the Friendship Foundation, a non-profit that supports kids with special needs.

Proceeds were also donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which has worked tirelessly to control the devastating California wildfires. These fires, while still burning, have now been contained.

The CT3 foundation later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the event, which appears to have been a resounding success.

"Still on a high from yesterday! incredibly grateful for everyone’s support - we raised a lot of money for @lafdfoundation and @thefriendshipfoundation !!! If you are still interested in donating, please follow the link in our bio," the Instagram post was captioned.

Looking at the images, it appears numerous Dodgers players also turned up to support their teammate's initiative, with the likes of Miguel Rojas, Tyler Glasnow and Anthony Banda taking time out to be present.

The Dodgers are preparing for Spring Training and the 2025 MLB season, in which they hope their new additions can help them retain the World Series.

