Tyler Glasnow's girlfriend Meghan turns heads in denim jumpsuit, takes plunge with Dodgers pitcher for Chris Taylor & wife Mary's charity event

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow's girlfriend, Meghan Murphy, shared a series of snaps on Instagram on Sunday as she and her boyfriend turned up to the 2025 edition of the CT3 foundation's annual cold plunge. The event was a charity fundraiser organized by Dodgers teammate Chris Taylor and his wife, Mary Keller.

"polar plunge for @ct3foundation we 🤍 you @mktaylor808," Meghan Murphy captioned one of her Instagram stories.

Screenshots of Meghan Murphy's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@injector_meghan)

The event raised funds for the Friendship Foundation and also the Los Angeles Fire Department, an addition made due to the wildfires affecting the city.

The Friendship Foundation is a nonprofit that works to better the lives of kids with special needs, such as those with intellectual and learning disabilities. Chris Taylor's foundation, named the CT3 foundation, works to help children dealing with major illnesses, such as cancer.

Tyler Glasnow and girlfriend Meghan Murphy make the most of the offseason, jet off to scenic Africa

After enjoying a hugely successful season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, it appears All-Star Tyler Glasnow and his girlfriend, Meghan Murphy, are making the most of the offseason. On Nov. 25, Glasnow posted a series of snaps on Instagram as the couple enjoyed a trip to Africa.

"🌍," Tyler Glansow captioned his Instagram post.

According to numerous sources, the story of how Tyler Glasnow and Meghan Murphy met is an interesting one. Reportedly, Glasnow first saw Murphy at a ballpark in 2021 during his stint with the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-handed pitcher then went on to throw a baseball to her with his number written on it.

Murphy is a qualified physician who specializes in cosmetic procedures, namely Botox and fillers. She began practicing in 2017 and is based out of LA, just like her boyfriend, who is one of the aces in the Dodgers' arsenal.

