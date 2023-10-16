Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker has had a pretty decent season, which has helped his franchise reach the NLCS. The Diamondbacks will travel to Citizens Bank Park for Game 1 and 2 of the NLCS against the Phillies.

This season, against all odds, Arizona managed to sweep past countless obstacles to reach the NLCS for only the second time since 2007, with the World Series drought continuing for over two decades now since their last title in 2001.

The peaceful, self-assured, and diligent Christian Walker, a senior player with extensive MLB experience—most notably with the D-backs—is one of the team's leaders.

At his news conference prior to the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies National League Championship Series, the Gold Glove defensive player interacted with the media. With a career-high 103 RBI and 30+ home runs for the D-backs, Walker enjoyed another outstanding season.

"He would love this more than anybody ... I know he’s proud, looking down," Walker said.

In Pennsylvania, Christian Walker was raised in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Growing up, he supported both the Phillies and the Eagles. Walker attended numerous sporting events at Citizens Bank Park.

"What I remember the most about that time is just the energy, the energy of the city," he said when speaking about the experience and the atmosphere.

Christian Walker will be hopeful to perform for the D-Backs in Philadelphia.

Walker has maintained his outstanding play over the course of five postseason games for the young and spirited D-backs. With four runs, two doubles, a home run, five RBI, four walks, and five strikeouts so far, his batting line is currently 294/.435/.588/1.023. Additionally, he has maintained a stellar defense and helped avoid any blunders at first base.

As the Diamondbacks' cleanup hitter, Walker leads the team with 30 home runs and 91 RBI. He won the Gold Glove award last year and is expected to win it again this year. Walker has missed just six games over the last two seasons. He will undoubtedly aim for his first World Series championship this year.