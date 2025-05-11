Christian Walker’s record threatened by Diamondbacks star’s latest homer vs Shohei Ohtani and Co.

Eugenio Suarez is starting to swing his way into Arizona Diamondbacks record books — literally. On Saturday, during a high-profile matchup against Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers, Suarez launched a towering 455-foot blast, marking his second home run of 455+ feet this season.

It was Suarez's 12th home run of the season and is now two 455 feet+ home runs away from tying Christian Walker's record of five such home runs in a season. The Houston Astros first baseman achieved the feat in 2022. With more than half the season still to play, Suarez is making a serious run for the feat.

According to Sarah Langs, the only other Diamondbacks with two 455+ foot bombs in a season are Ketel Marte (2024 and 2018) and Paul Goldschmidt (2015).

Suarez isn't particularly enjoying a good season, though, hitting just .211 along with 12 home runs, one stolen base and 27 RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez and Corbin Burnes lead Diamondbacks past Dodgers

The Dodgers lost 3-0 at home to the Diamondbacks. Coming off a 14-11 slugfest the other day, it was the pitchers' time to shine, with Dustin May of the Dodgers rivaling against Corbin Burnes in the other half of the inning.

Corbin Carroll hit a leadoff triple in the fourth inning as he reached home on Ketel Marte's groundout. Eugenio Suarez's home run off May gave the Dbacks their second run in the sixth inning to make it 2-0.

Meanwhile, Corbin Burnes, who pitched for the first time since April 30 and skipped his turn on the rotation once, pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and two walks and striking out five. The 2021 Cy Young winner received a cortisone shot because of shoulder inflammation, though.

Pavin Smith drove in a run with a double in the ninth for extra insurance against the Dodgers.

Ryne Nelson picked up from where Burnes left off and pitched two clean innings, including retiring the MVP trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in order.

The two clubs meet again on Sunday with Dodgers starting Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 4.09 ERA) against the Dbacks ace Zac Gallen (3-4, 4.37).

The Diamondbacks (21-19) are fourth in the NL West while the Dodgers (26-14) are second.

