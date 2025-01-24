Christian Yelich makes feelings known on Los Angeles Dodgers stacking roster with superstars

Milwaukee Braves superstar Christian Yelich had an excellent 2024 season while he was healthy, but he was unable to finish the season due to injury.

The three-time All-Star had to watch from the sidelines as his team crashed out in the wild card round, while the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to claim the World Series title. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have been very busy in the free agent market and have seemingly grown into an even more powerful force in the MLB despite being the reigning champions.

Christian Yelich believes it must be extremely encouraging for the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse and their fanbase to see the organization putting in so much effort to get better in spite of being the World Series champions. He feels their front office must be respected for doing all they can to realize the full potential of the team and help keep them at the top throughout the season.

On Thursday, Christian Yelich appeared as a guest on the Flippin' Bats podcast hosted by Ben Verlander, brother of three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. [7:00 - 8:15]

"They won the World Series last year. They're going for it again," he said. "Obviously, they got better, it looks like, from last year. If you're a fan of the team, or you're on the team, you're, obviously, super excited about it. It's cool that their front office, the ownership group, supports the team and wants to be the best version that they can be throughout the year.

"On paper, they, obviously, look really good," he added. "They got some super talented players. All-Stars and [future] Hall of Famers up and down the roster. Basically every position."

Yelich was born and brought up in Thousand Oaks, California, which lies in the northwestern part of Greater Los Angeles.

You've still got to win the games: Christian Yelich

Christian Yelich missed more than half the season due to a back injury (Image Source: Imagn)

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to have the makings of a super team for the near future, Christian Yelich believes it still does not really guarantee the team any success.

"You don't know what's going to happen over the course of the baseball season," he said.

"They're deep; they're very talented, but you never know what can happen," he added. "You've still got to play the games. You've still got to win the games. But they're a great team on paper, for sure."

The Dodgers have brought in Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to their starting rotation this year, besides adding Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates to their bullpen. They have also acquired outfielders Michael Conforto and Teoscar Hernández from the free agent market.

