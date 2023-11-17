Cincinnati Reds actively discussing trade options for $760,000 star Jonathan India

The Cincinnati Reds are actively seeking trade possibilities for Jonathan India. The team is currently talking to three to four teams, but no deal is close at the time of writing.

India has gotten pushed aside after the Reds brought up Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, and Elly De La Cruz at the beginning of the season. The club also has Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Noelvi Martin, making the infield a bit of a logjam.

While no teams have been mentioned, it would make sense that the Los Angeles Dodgers or Chicago White Sox could be among the teams interested. Both are looking for middle-infielder help this offseason. And with a contract of $760,000 in 2023, he will not break the bank.

Jonathan India made his debut in 2021 and emerged as a star. He won the National League Rookie of the Year Award that season after being taken fifth in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Where could Jonathan India land?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best possible fits for Jonathan India. They were forced to use Mookie Betts more than they would have liked to during the 2023 season. Trading for India would allow Betts to go back to the outfield while alleviating the pressure from Gavin Lux, Miguel Rojas, and Miguel Vargas.

The White Sox are also another good fit. They could probably use a second baseman more than any other team in the league. They relied on rookies Lenyn Sosa and Romy Gonzalez last season.

One final team that could be a great match is the Seattle Mariners. They had some problems at second base in 2023 and have some young arms that could interest Cincinnati.

This is something that baseball fans will want to keep their eye on over the next week or so.

