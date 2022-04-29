"Good news: the Reds don’t play the Padres again this season" "okay the reds are losing again baseball sucks" - Cincinnati Reds fans despair after losing to San Diego Padres for the sixth time this season

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the worst teams in the MLB this season, and their struggles continued against the San Diego Padres. Fans in Cincinnati are taking the loss poorly as they begin to realize this season may be filled with losses.

With only three wins on the season, the Cincinnati Reds are in last place in the National League Central. It seems unlikely this will be a playoff team. The San Diego Padres are on the other end of the spectrum as they are in a close fight for first in the NL West against the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fans of the home team have begun to lose hope for the season, taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

rivvy bada$$ @BabiesWithGuns okay the reds are losing again baseball sucks okay the reds are losing again baseball sucks

"okay the reds are losing again baseball sucks" - @ rivvy

This recurring theme of despair poured from the Cincinnati Reds fanbase, while the San Diego Padres fans celebrated another victory.

San Diego Padres defeat Cincinnati Reds again, fans react

Manny Machado had four hits en route to the Padres victory.

As happens with every game, fans of the victorious team are thrilled with the result and celebrate the players on their team who stepped up to help win, while fans of the losing time are trying to tweet their way through the pain.

This fan is just happy the series has ended.

Sara Elyse @SaraElyse128 Good news: the Reds don’t play the Padres again this season Good news: the Reds don’t play the Padres again this season

"Good news: the Reds don’t play the Padres again this season" - @ Sara Elyse

San Diego Padres fans wish they could play the Cincinnati Reds far more often than they do.

sydney fife @moneylinechad Me calling Manfred to see if the Padres can play the Reds 45 times a year Me calling Manfred to see if the Padres can play the Reds 45 times a year https://t.co/KMPqpoaOJb

"Me calling Manfred to see if the Padres can play the Reds 45 times a year" - @ sydney fife

Manny Machado had a particularly great game, contextualized by Britt Ghiroli on Twitter on just how bad the Cincinnati Reds have been.

Britt Ghiroli @Britt_Ghiroli Manny Machado has more hits today (4) than the Reds have wins (3).



Machado is batting .395. Eric Hosmer .422.



I feel bad for Reds fans. Manny Machado has more hits today (4) than the Reds have wins (3). Machado is batting .395. Eric Hosmer .422. I feel bad for Reds fans.

"Manny Machado has more hits today (4) than the Reds have wins (3).Machado is batting .395. Eric Hosmer .422. I feel bad for Reds fans." - @ Britt Ghiroli

Some fans have known that Manny Machado has been a top player for years now.

🧑🏽‍🎤 @SellyB__ Manny Machado has been the most underrated player since like 2014 Manny Machado has been the most underrated player since like 2014

"Manny Machado has been the most underrated player since like 2014" - @ SellyB__

Eric Hosmer also had a career game for the road team and was integral to their victory.

Justin @j_murray19 we have never seen a player like eric hosmer we have never seen a player like eric hosmer

"we have never seen a player like eric hosmer" - @ Justin

One fan even compared the pair of San Diego Padres stars to stars of the past from the Oakland Athletics.

"Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado (2022)" - @ quandale

This fan still doubts the winning team because of how lowly he thinks of the Cincinnati Reds.

' @IcyKanser padres go 6-0 against the reds and 7-7 against everyone else and there are hype tweets on my tl padres go 6-0 against the reds and 7-7 against everyone else and there are hype tweets on my tl

"padres go 6-0 against the reds and 7-7 against everyone else and there are hype tweets on my tl" - @ IcyKanser

This was a tough game to watch for fans of the home team, and they certainly made their displeasure widely known.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt