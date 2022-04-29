"Good news: the Reds don’t play the Padres again this season" "okay the reds are losing again baseball sucks" - Cincinnati Reds fans despair after losing to San Diego Padres for the sixth time this season

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the worst teams in the MLB this season, and their struggles continued against the San Diego Padres. Fans in Cincinnati are taking the loss poorly as they begin to realize this season may be filled with losses.
With only three wins on the season, the Cincinnati Reds are in last place in the National League Central. It seems unlikely this will be a playoff team. The San Diego Padres are on the other end of the spectrum as they are in a close fight for first in the NL West against the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Fans of the home team have begun to lose hope for the season, taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
"okay the reds are losing again baseball sucks" - @ rivvy
This recurring theme of despair poured from the Cincinnati Reds fanbase, while the San Diego Padres fans celebrated another victory.
San Diego Padres defeat Cincinnati Reds again, fans react
As happens with every game, fans of the victorious team are thrilled with the result and celebrate the players on their team who stepped up to help win, while fans of the losing time are trying to tweet their way through the pain.
This fan is just happy the series has ended.
"Good news: the Reds don’t play the Padres again this season" - @ Sara Elyse
San Diego Padres fans wish they could play the Cincinnati Reds far more often than they do.
"Me calling Manfred to see if the Padres can play the Reds 45 times a year" - @ sydney fife
Manny Machado had a particularly great game, contextualized by Britt Ghiroli on Twitter on just how bad the Cincinnati Reds have been.
"Manny Machado has more hits today (4) than the Reds have wins (3).Machado is batting .395. Eric Hosmer .422. I feel bad for Reds fans." - @ Britt Ghiroli
Some fans have known that Manny Machado has been a top player for years now.
"Manny Machado has been the most underrated player since like 2014" - @ SellyB__
Eric Hosmer also had a career game for the road team and was integral to their victory.
"we have never seen a player like eric hosmer" - @ Justin
One fan even compared the pair of San Diego Padres stars to stars of the past from the Oakland Athletics.
"Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado (2022)" - @ quandale
This fan still doubts the winning team because of how lowly he thinks of the Cincinnati Reds.
"padres go 6-0 against the reds and 7-7 against everyone else and there are hype tweets on my tl" - @ IcyKanser
This was a tough game to watch for fans of the home team, and they certainly made their displeasure widely known.