Baseball is alive and well in southern Ohio, where the Cincinnati Reds have sold out Friday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves lead the National League East by six games with the NL's best record of 48-26. The Reds have emerged from the muck of the NL Central to lead the division with a 40-35 record fueled by an 11-game winning streak.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cincinnati Reds rank 23rd in MLB attendance, averaging 19,659 fans through 38 home games heading into Friday. The series with the Atlanta Braves is sure to boost the Reds' ranking, as they are reportedly close to also selling out games on Saturday and Sunday.

It's been a long dry spell for the Reds, who have made just five playoff appearances since winning the World Series in a shock sweep of the powerhouse Oakland Athletics in 1990. Cincinnati drew the smallest crowd in the history of Great American Ballpark, which opened in 2003, in April as only 7,375 fans showed up.

However, the Cincinnati Reds organization is learning that putting a young, exciting – and most importantly, winning – ballclub on the field in one of MLB's oldest and most traditional markets will lead to a lot of butts in the seats. Just take a look at the Baltimore Orioles' crowds at Camden Yards this season.

It also helps when the opponent is also a young, successful, exciting and winning team like the Atlanta Braves.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Reds are the first team in MLB history to move into first place alone in nine games or fewer after falling five or more games under .500 while facing a deficit of at least five games.

Or, more simply put, Cincinnati is experiencing a sudden and rather unexpected baseball renaissance.

The Cincinnati Reds' winning streak is the team's longest since 1957. It will face quite a test in the Atlanta Braves, who have won eight of their last 10 games.

Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves have a long history

Sam Hilliard of the Atlanta Braves slides in to steal second under Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds and Braves have a combined 290 years of MLB experience built into their organizations. Cincinnati, which began play in 1882, leads the all-time series 1,115-1,012 against the Braves, which began play in Boston in 1876 before moving to Milwaukee in 1953 and finally Atlanta in 1966.

In April, before the Reds figured out that they are a good ballclub, the Braves swept a three-game series between the teams in Atlanta.

Poll : 0 votes