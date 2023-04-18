Cincinnati Reds staff ace Hunter Greene was forced from Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays after taking a comebacker off his shin. The Reds were leading 1-0 against the MLB leaders at the time of Greene's departure.

The Reds' top starter was cruising through the early innings of Cincinnati's series opener against the Rays, scattering three hits with one strikeout.

Hunter Greene was tagged on a one-hop comebacker with a 97-mph exit velocity off the bat of Rays star Yandy Diaz with one runner on in the top of the third inning. The ball tagged Greene hard in the shin, but he was able to recover and throw Diaz out at first base.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds #Reds RHP Hunter Greene left tonight's game with a right tibia contusion. X-rays were negative. #Reds RHP Hunter Greene left tonight's game with a right tibia contusion. X-rays were negative.

After being examined by the Cincinnati Reds training staff and manager David Bell, Greene remained in the game for the final two outs of the frame. He stranded a runner at third base on a strikeout and pop-up.

The team later announced that Greene had a right tibia contusion.

However, Greene was replaced on the mound by reliever Buck Farmer to pitch the fourth. Farmer shakily held the lead, giving up two walks and a hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Greene allowed three hits over three scoreless innings with no walks and one strikeout while throwing 47 pitches, 31 of which were strikes.

Greene's early departure marked the third time in four games that the Cincinnati Reds were forced to tax the bullpen for a disproportionate number of innings.

Against the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, neither Connor Overton nor Luis Cessa made it through the fourth inning in their starts. Cessa allowed 11 runs on 14 hits with no strikeouts in just three innings on Sunday.

While the move may have been more precautionary than anything, Cincinnati Reds fans will hold their collective breath over the status of Hunter Greene. The Reds' ace at just 23 years of age, was scheduled to face 43-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates starter Rich Hill on Saturday. Time will tell whether Greene is able to make that start.

Hunter Greene one of the Cincinnati Reds' few gems

Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hunter Greene was the second pick of the 2017 draft. The 23-year-old Los Angeles native was taken by the Reds directly out of Notre Dame High School.

He debuted in the big leagues year and showed great promise despite a 5-13 record and 4.44 ERA while striking out 164 batters in 125 2/3 innings.

