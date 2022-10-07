Cincinnati Reds fans furious as team retains manager David Bell despite firing 5 other coaches following their 100-loss season: "What a stupid decision", "What a pathetic organization"

The Cincinnati Reds have made the decision to stick with manager David Bell for the 2023 season. The Reds finished the season with a record of 62-100. This puts them at the bottom of the National League Central, tying them with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who share the same record. They are one of four teams to have lost at least 100 games this season.

The Reds are keeping Bell around despite firing five other coaches. The organization must have faith that Bell is the right man for the job.

The decision isn't a favorable one for fans of the Cincinnati Reds. They don't understand how you can keep Bell around after the team just lost 100 games. Fans don't understand the logic of firing all of the other coaches but keeping the manager.

"What a stupid decision. We are going for 100 loses back to back seasons! Let's Go!" one fan said.

"Lol. What a pathetic organization! On the flip side, does anyone know what a manager does after something like this? It must be so humiliating. I just picture David Bell in some speak easy in Cincy getting completely wasted." another fan said.

Fans don't understand why the Cincinnati Reds are keeping the manager after he lost 100 games. They're expecting another 100-loss season next year. Other fans don't like the fact that the blame is being diverged onto the other coaches that got fired. They think that Bell should be fired similarly to the rest of the coaches.

The Cincinnati Reds need to take advantage of the stacked free agent class this offseason

The Reds have a solid young core of players to get excited about. Jonathon India has taken the league by storm, winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2021. They also have one of the most highly-anticipated pitching prospects, Hunter Greene.

Their young players need some help and this year's free agent class is loaded with talent. Another high-powered bat to go alongside Joey Votto in the final year of his contract would be huge. The Reds would be smart to acquire any sort of help for the 2023 season.

The Reds cannot go back-to-back seasons suffering 100 losses. No baseball fan wants to see a team that is non-competitive. It's not good for the game of baseball.

The Cincinnati Reds need to bounce back and show some life next season.

