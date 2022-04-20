"It's scary anytime there's any sort of head injury" - Cincinnati Reds manager unnerved by collision between catcher Tyler Stephenson and San Diego Padres first baseman

The Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres played one another last night in San Diego at Petco Park. The Padres won the game by a score of 6-2. While the score may look uneventful, there was one moment in the game that stood out from the rest.

San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit collided with Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson in a scary incident that left Stephenson unconscious. Stephenson left the game shortly after with concussion symptoms.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Luke Voit laid some solid contact on Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson Luke Voit laid some solid contact on Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson https://t.co/JkYKwZBnu8

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell spoke about the collision in a postgame press conference.

Bally Sports Cincinnati @BallySportsCIN David Bell says that Tyler Stephenson will be placed on the 7-day IL due to a concussion. David Bell says that Tyler Stephenson will be placed on the 7-day IL due to a concussion. https://t.co/IHPoFlU5Rp

The collision forced the Reds catcher to be removed from the game. He has been placed on the seven-day injured list.

Cincinnati Reds player Tommy Pham calls out Luke Voit

Tommy Pham belts a home run in back-to-back games against his former team.

Reds outfielder Tommy Pham launched a towering home run in the first inning of the game.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Tommy Pham with a home run in back-to-back games against his former team! Tommy Pham with a home run in back-to-back games against his former team! https://t.co/pz6PsIg8Oy

Tommy Pham has now homered in back-to-back games against the team he used to play for. Pham played for the Padres in 2020 and 2021.

Tommy Pham, who was once teammates with Luke Voit in St.Louis, was not happy with the collision. Pham did not hold back when asked about the collision between Voit and Stephenson after the game.

C. Trent Rosecrans @ctrent Tommy Pham on Luke Voit's slide into Tyler Stephenson: " If Luke wants to settle it, I get down really well. Anything. Muay Thai, whatever. Like I said, I've got an owner here who will let me use his facility. So fuck 'em. I'm out." Tommy Pham on Luke Voit's slide into Tyler Stephenson: " If Luke wants to settle it, I get down really well. Anything. Muay Thai, whatever. Like I said, I've got an owner here who will let me use his facility. So fuck 'em. I'm out."

Luke Voit is a massive human being, and while Tommy Pham is not small by any means, he would likely have an unfavorable matchup in a fight.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I have nothing but respect for Tommy Pham. Love his game. Love his story. That being said, I don’t think he beats Luke Voit in fight. He is objectively the size of an industrial sized fridge. I have nothing but respect for Tommy Pham. Love his game. Love his story. That being said, I don’t think he beats Luke Voit in fight. He is objectively the size of an industrial sized fridge.

It will be interesting to see how today's game unfolds once the two play one more time in the series. Things may get interesting as Pham, who played for San Diego last year, entices retalitory action from the collision. This will be an entertaining game to watch and can be seen today at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Bally Sports Cincinnati, Bally Sports San Diego, and MLB Extra Innings.

