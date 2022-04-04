“It’s been a tough road from the beginning” - Cincinnati Reds to cut Shogo Akiyama, the team's first ever Japanese player, from the roster

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama has been advised by management that he will not be a part of the team's Opening Day roster. The first Japanese player in the organization's history is in the final season of his three-year, $21 million contract. He has, however, the choice to be assigned to AAA or to reject being sent to the minors and go on a fresh start somewhere else.

The decision resulted from a left-handed batter surplus, as stated by Cincinnati Reds general manager Nick Krall in an interview on Sunday.

“We thought we had better options in the outfield...We liked the guys that have played out there. With [Jake] Fraley and [Tyler] Naquin, we felt that another left-handed bat was redundant.” - Krall, MLB.com

Akiyama, who made a name for himself while playing for the Seibu Lions in his home country of Japan, was a five-time Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star and six-time Pacific League Golden Glove awardee. He had a tough time adjusting in Cincinnati. In the two years he spent with the team, he only batted .224/.320/.594 in 317 at-bats with 21 RBI.

“It wasn’t like I was caught off guard or [it was] anything unpredictable,” Akiyama said of the decision. “I know that in the big leagues here, it could happen at any time.” - Akiyama

Cincinnati Reds club skipper David Bell spoke highly of the Japanese outfielder and acknowledged that it had been a tough call to cut the 33-year-old Akiyama.

“It’s been a tough road from the beginning,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He just didn’t get a ton of opportunities to play. We know he can play this game...It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he lands somewhere and gets an opportunity to help a Major League team win," he added.

It would be interesting to see how the Cincinnati Reds season will play out in a stacked National League Central, as club star Nick Castellanos signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in the offseason and reliable pitcher Michael Lorenzen signed with LA Angels.

With Nick Castellanos gone, who will lead the Cincinnati Reds this season?

Castellanos chose to take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love

The Cincinnati Reds had a respectable 83-79 for the 2021 season. But with their star man Nick Castellanos, along with key pieces Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez, who were traded to Seattle in exchange for Justin Dunn, Mike Fraley, Brandon Williamson and Connor Phillips, out of the picture, who will take the bats in their place? The Reds front office signed a committee this offseason, both on the pitching and batting side of things. They signed Mychal Givens and Hunter Strickland to boost the pen. On the batting side of things, they lured Tommy Pham from San Diego, Colin Moran from Pittsburgh, and Donovan Solano from San Francisco. Pham is the obvious choice to replicate, or even succeed, the production of Castellanos. Club icon Joey Votto will once again be called upon to produce as he's done for many years now, and Tyler Naquin along with Jonathan India will be given the tall task of producing some firepower for Cincinnati's offense in the absence of stalwarts Castellanos, Winker, and Suarez.

