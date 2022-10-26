Citizens Bank Park: Charting the Dimensions and Capacity of the Philadelphia Phillies Home Stadium

In front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday night, the Philadelphia Phillies secured their first World Series appearance since 2009. A two-run home run by superstar Bryce Harper in the bottom of the 8th inning sent the home crowd into a frenzy, all but securing a birth in the 2022 World Series.

When the final out was called, the 45,467 fans in attendance erupted. The Phillies, who barely clawed their way into the playoffs, will now face the star-studded Houston Astros in the World Series.

The opening pitch for Game 1 of the World Series is set to kick off at 8:03 p.m. (ET) at Minute Maid Park in Houston. While the first two games of the series will take place in Houston, the next three games will return to Citizens Bank Park, giving the Phillies a distinct home-field advantage.

"Miles Teller lives at Citizens Bank Park now and all his movies will be shot there in the future" - Jawn Gonzalez

The stadium officially opened in 2004 replacing Veterans Stadium which stood in that location for 33-years prior. The ballpark is located in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, which also features the Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field, and the Wells Fargo Center, home of the 76ers and Flyers.

While the official capacity for the stadium is 42,792, with adjustments to the seating and layout, Citizens Bank Park is able to safely hold more spectators. The all-time stadium attendance record for a baseball game was during the 2011 NLDS when the number of fans reached 46,575.

According to the book, The Great Baseball Road Trip, the stadium conveniently sits along SEPTA's Broad Street subway line, which runs from downtown to the stadium. For anyone looking to use this mode of public transportation, a one-way fare on the Broad Street Line will cost $2.50.

Citizens Bank Park's field dimensions

The stadium's outfield walls consist of six distinct sections: the left-field pole, left-field power alley, the "Angle", center-field straightaway, right-field power alley, and the right-field pole.

The sections vary in distance from home plate. The "Angle", which ranges from left-field to left-center-field, sits furthest from the plate at 409 feet, where the left-field foul pole is the shortest at 329 feet.

The short porches in left and right field make Citizens Bank Park one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in the MLB. According to fanatics.com, if you are hoping to walk away with a home run souvenir ball, left field is the place to be.

