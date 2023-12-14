Clayton Kershaw Free Agency: Cy Young winner 'excited to pitch again' amid speculated Dodgers reunion

Clayton Kershaw, the former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher, is a free agent. He spoke publicly for the first time since his shoulder surgery on Nov. 3.

In the first five weeks following surgery, the three-time Cy Young winner said he's been healing nicely in an interview with David Vassegh of 570 AM's Dodger Talk.

Kershaw, 35, had surgery to replace his shoulder capsule and repair his glenohumeral ligaments. He suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of the game for six weeks during the season. When he returned in mid-August, he struggled and did not play more than five-and-a-half innings in a start.

“I think I’m doing really well," Kershaw said. "I don’t have a lot to compare it to. I’ve never had surgery before, but I really do feel great, all things considered. I’m doing a lot of movement stuff now, strengthening it. … I’m excited to pitch again, and I really do think it’ll be this summer at some point. I feel good about that.”

Confusion prevails as Kershaw remains unclear about re-signing with the Dodgers

According to the 2020 World Series winner, it was his wife and children who supported him all through and pushed him to continue playing. He said that he did not intend to retire on a sour note.

In his first game during the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he had reduced stuff because of shoulder pain. He could not get out of the first inning as he allowed five hits, including Gabriel Moreno's three-run home run. He was pulled after one-third of an inning after Evan Longoria's RBI double gave Arizona a 6-0 lead in the 11-2 loss. The Diamondbacks went on to sweep the three-game series.

However, the free-agent starter did not provide a firm response when asked if he would re-sign with the Dodgers. He said that he is still "in that process" with his wife Ellen, determining where and when to sign his next contract. The left-hander signed one-year contracts for the previous two seasons.

The Dodgers have several pitching issues to navigate, regardless of Kershaw's choice. Along with Dustin May, he would be a potential midseason injury returnee if he were to re-sign. Early in July, May had surgery on her flexor tendon. Following Tommy John surgery in late August, Tony Gonsolin is expected to miss the entire season.

