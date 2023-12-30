Clayton Kershaw Free Agency Update: Dodgers icon's chances of joining Rangers 'real,' per MLB insider

With big names moving for huge money this winter, Clayton Kershaw could be the next free agent to find a team for 2024. The 10-time All-Star has cut an iconic figure at the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2008 and the 35-year-old has been recovering from surgery and considering his future since the 2023 season ended.

With a lot of free-agency dominos falling in December, Kershaw is now being looked at by teams who could use a push at pitching. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Texas Rangers are zeroing in on Kershaw and that his chances of joining them are "real."

This would represent a return to his home state, and Rosenthal believes the Rangers would offer him a "prominent role."

This is certainly an interesting development, as Kershaw had been uncertain about returning in 2024.

Clayton Kershaw was considering his future after incredible Dodgers career

Clayton Kershaw had been undecided on returning to the MLB in 2024 and the last update had him talking his future over with his wife and family. Kershaw underwent surgery to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule in his throwing shoulder at the end of the season.

Kershaw won the World Series in 2020 with the LA Dodgers, won the Roberto Clemente Award in 2012 and was the NL MVP in 2014. A triple-crown winner and a three-time NL NL Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw had a remarkable run with the Dodgers.

However, Kershaw's comments to AM 570 LA Sports suggest he would at least consider a return:

"I think the competitor in me doesn't want it to end the way it did," he added. "I want to win. I want to win another World Series."

Given that the Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023, there might not be a better landing spot for Clayton Kershaw in 2024.

