Clayton Kershaw raves about Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman's unselfishness and Dodgers' team camaraderie

Under Andrew Friedman, the LA Dodgers have built a star-studded team in the last half-decade. With players like Clayton Kershaw helping to make a solid foundation, they have since brought in talent and cultivated a sense of success.

Since 2013, the Dodgers have won the NL West in all seasons except one. They have made it to 4 World Series appearances and are favorites to repeat as champions after spending heavily in the offseason. They also brought back veteran arm Clayton Kershaw for a one-year $7.5 million contract in his age-37 season.

Kershaw has been a franchise icon, leading the team since his debut in 2008. The pitcher has a 212-94, 2.50 ERA career record and is a primary candidate to make it to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Speaking on Foul Territory TV's latest episode on Monday, Clayton Kershaw was asked about his feelings about sharing the locker room with other future Hall of Famers like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The 10x All-Star spoke about the shared ambition and the selflessness with how the trio approach their game, prioritizing the team's benefit over individual success.

"I don't know about all that, but just the guys in our clubhouse, it's just an amazing thing to see. The buy-in, I think, is probably the biggest thing. You know, I think there's a lot of superstar guys out there, but those three that you mentioned—Mookie, Shohei, Freddie—are very... I mean, you saw it last year, just the unselfishness. Obviously, they want to be in the Hall of Fame, they’re All-Stars, and they want to do all that.

"But it's all under the umbrella of trying to win the game that day. I think, you know, from what Freddie did in the playoffs to what Shohei did with his shoulder to Mookie spending hours and hours and hours learning how to play shortstop for our team—I think that's what's so cool to be a part of. All these guys are buying into something that's just bigger than themselves, which is really cool," Kershaw said. [1:47 onwards]

Clayton Kershaw makes feelings known about pitcher injuries, following Gerrit Cole's season-ending surgery

New York Yankees Gerrit Cole suffered a season-ending injury during Spring Training leaving many to yet again question the increasing number of injuries to pitchers in today's game. Giving his thoughts on the matter, Clayton Kershaw said:

"Yeah, there’s so many factors in that, right? You know, I think, first of all, the older guys—Gerrit’s obviously right in the prime of his career, the way he’s throwing the baseball, so that’s super disappointing. But I think what we really have to focus on is these young guys, and I think the Dodgers are kind of at the epicenter of it.

"We had like four or five of our studs go down last year, and piecing it together in the playoffs—you know, you can’t say enough good things about who stepped up, especially in our bullpen, throwing those bullpen games to help us. But I think that’s where we have to figure it out." [4:05 onwards]

As he has aged even Clayton Kershaw has faced his fair share of injuries. The southpaw has been limited to a maximum of 24 regular season starts since the 2020 season. He only featured in 7 appearances last year.

