After spending nine wonderful seasons with his buddy Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Justin Turner is moving across the country to a new team. According to reports, Turner and the Boston Red Sox have reached a two-year deal worth around $22 million.

After the first year, there is an opt-out provision in the contract. Turner is anticipated to serve as Boston's designated hitter the majority of the time, with Rafael Devers at third base. Turner batted .278/.350/.438 in 128 games for the Dodgers last season, with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs.

"As Justin Turner signs a deal with the Boston Red Sox, here are a few of my favorites. Goodluck in Boston." - photokwb

The entire Dodgers nation is in a state of despair as they will be saying goodbye to one of their long-time faithfuls. All the players on the roster are sad to see Turner leave, especially Clayton Kershaw. The veteran pitcher was open to voicing his opinion on how he felt about the situation.

"This has been the most turnover I've seen in a while for us…JT is such a cornerstone of the franchise…we’re going to miss him." - MLBNetwork

Clayton Kershaw was evidently miffed at the Dodgers' management

Clayton Kershaw didn't hold back from voicing his anger toward the Dodgers management as they failed to retain one of their franchise faithful, Justin Turner. Kershaw mentioned the fact that they spent some amazing time together on the Dodgers roster.

"A Los Angeles Icon - thanks for all the memories" - HaleyJoelOsment

Triston Casas, a rookie, would appear to earn less playing time if Turner were to start at first base. To ostensibly make room for Casas, the Red Sox assigned Eric Hosmer to another team. Though not in 2022, Turner does have experience playing second base.

Last year, he appeared in 66 games at third base and 62 as a DH. Turner may play DH for the Red Sox, first base against left-handed pitchers, or third base if Rafael Devers is off or playing DH alone. It will be hoped that Justin Turner fills the vacuum left by Xander Bogaerts.

Clayton Kershaw had hoped that JT would stay put, but it looks like Turner will join the ranks of the Red Sox in the American League.

