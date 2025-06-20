Cody Bellinger reveals turning point in Yankees’ bounce-back after series losses to Red Sox, Angels 

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger had three hits, driving in an RBI, in the Bronx Bombers' 7-3 victory against the Los Angeles Angels. The victory broke a six-game losing skid for the Yankees after the Boston Red Sox swept them, followed by two losses against the Angels.

Bellinger, who joined the Yankees in the offseason from the Chicago Cubs, hasn't had solid outings against the Red Sox and Royals. However, he has found his form in the recently concluded series against the Angels.

Following the victory in Game 3 on Thursday, Bellinger shared his reasons for the Yankees' offense breaking out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think Goldie started off with the base hit," Bellinger said postgame. "You know, ultimately just, you know, kept on, you know, trusting in the guys and put together good at-bats and, um, you know, continued swinging at the right pitches. And today, you know, we broke through. You know, the long ball Grish got us going and, you know, gave us a lot of confidence going into that game."

Trending

(from 0:05 mark onwards)

Like Cody Bellinger mentioned, Paul Goldschmidt and Trent Grisham were the stars of the victory. Goldschmidt, the 2022 NL MVP, homered, scored twice and drove in an RBI with two hits. Meanwhile, Grisham did the same with an extra RBI.

Next up for Bellinger and co. is a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. The Orioles are at the bottom of the American League East division, so the Bronx Bombers will be looking to extend their lead at the top.

Cody Bellinger shares thoughts about controversial force playout

MLB umpires have come under criticism for several of their calls, and one such happened during the recent Yankees versus Angels game that involved Cody Bellinger. Giancarlo Stanton hit a ground ball to second baseman Christian Moore, who tossed it to shortstop Zach Neto, who stepped on second base just as runner Cody Bellinger was arriving.

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone used the review, but the call in the field stood and the Bronx Bombers lost their challenge. Bellinger shared his thoughts about the controversial decision after the game:

"I thought I was safe. There was one angle where I, during the time, I was, you know, it's close, so tough to really say. I, you know, I thought I was safe at first."

(from 0:51 mark onwards)

Aaron Boone also expressed his frustration about the call not being overturned during his postgame interview. He added that he was "incredibly surprised" at the decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More