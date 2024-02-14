Cody Bellinger Update: 3 teams reportedly emerge to be the 'most likely' options, Cubs still star's 'first choice'

Ahead of the 2023 season, Cody Bellinger signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs with a mutual option for the 2024 season. Bellinger had a fantastic season that saw him earn NL Comeback Player of the Year, resulting in him declining club option to test free agency.

However, his sweepstakes have gotten interest but not at the price that the centerfielder desires. Much of the offseason has gone by and we are just a week away from getting into spring training week, but Bellinger remains unsigned.

According to MLB analyst Jim Bowden, three teams are reported to be interested in the former NL MVP's services. The Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and LA Angels are the remaining interested parties in Bellinger's sweepstakes, with the Cubs being the star's priority:

"The Cubs, Blue Jays and Angels seem to be the most likely destinations for Bellinger... His first choice appears to be re-signing with Chicago, but the staredown in negotiations between Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and Bellinger’s agent, Boras, is shaping up to be epic," Bowden said [via USA Today].

Cubs and Bellinger should be a straightforward association but it seems neither Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer nor Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, are in a hurry to put pen and paper to the deal.

Which club is the most logical fit for Cody Bellinger?

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Chicago Cubs are the best destination for Cody Bellinger:

"I would think the Cubs still are going to be the team for Cody Bellinger. Until proven otherwise. ... I don't see a place more logical than the Cubs," Rosenthal said on 'Foul Territory'.

The Cubs don't have a clear option at first base, which is where Bellinger could slide in easily. Apart from that, Bellinger is flexible playing centerfield as well, should the club decide to assign Pete Crow-Armstrong to the AAA.

Even if the club decides to inculcate both Mike Tauchman and Crow-Armstrong in the outfield, Bellinger can rotate spots with Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki at the DH position.

This seamless fit makes the Cubs acquisition of Bellinger all the more logical.

