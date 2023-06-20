Mike Tauchman contract: Breaking down Cubs outfielder's salary details in 2023

The Chicago White Sox signed outfielder Mike Tauchman to a one-year minor league contract in January 2023 worth $720,000, with the entire amount guaranteed, which comes down to his entire average salary being the same amount. However, his adjusted salary is $522,585.

MiLB-Transactions @tombaseball29 #Cubs have signed OF Mike Tauchman to a minor league contract. #Cubs have signed OF Mike Tauchman to a minor league contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How did Mike Tauchman perform in the Korean League?

After spending the 2022 season with the Hanwha Eagles in the Korea Baseball Organization, Mike Tauchman finally returned to the MLB. During his time in Korea, the 32-year-old had an impressive season, posting .289/.366/.430 with 12 home runs, 37 doubles, 4 triples and 19 stolen bases in 144 games.

Tauchman’s standout season came in 2019 when he played for the New York Yankees. In that year, he recorded a solid .277/.361/.504 in 296 plate appearances. However, he couldn’t replicate that level of performance in 2020, batting .242/.342/.305. The Yankees eventually traded him to the San Francisco Giants in 2021, where he struggled in just 175 appearances.

Tauchman’s standout season came in the 2019 season with the New York Yankees.

Now, Mike Tauchman has the remainder of the season to secure a spot for the Cubs’ roster as a bench option behind outfielders Happ, Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki. The team also has other options such as Nelson Vasquez, Zach McKinstry and many other prospects from their farm systems.

With just over three years of Major League service time, Tauchman brings experience to the competition. Throughout his MLB career, he has accumulated a .231/.326/.378 batting line in 667 plate appearances. In addition, he also produced an impressive .306/.377/.489 line over five Triple-A campaigns.

The signing of Tauchman adds depth and experience to the Cubs' outfield, as they look to build a competitive roster for the upcoming season. His versatility and previous success make him a valuable asset as the team aims to make an impact in the National League.

MORE ON THE CHICAGO WHITE SOX:

Poll : 0 votes