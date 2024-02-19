"Coincidence? I think not" - MLB fans in splits as Diamondbacks plan to give away NL Champions replica rings at a game vs Phillies

As teams eye the new season with spring training approaching, the Arizona Diamondbacks seem keen to take a different route.

The Diamondbacks plan to give away the NL Champion replica rings against the Philadelphia Phillies. A recent post on X by Talkin' Baseball has garnered attention, eliciting reactions from MLB fans.

Giving away the NL Champion replica rings to their rival upset many fans, who expressed their disappointment. While some were unhappy about it, others were pleased, as the Phillies had done the same to the Padres.

"Coincidence? I think not. They know what they’re doing," tweeted one fan.

"Tbf the Phillies gave away their NL Champions replica rings during the Padres doubleheader so you live by the shade you die by the shade," wrote another.

Mixed comments continued to flood in as some said it was unnecessary to do it publicly. Some were unhappy as to how the Phillies fans had treated them.

I mean they always get rings anyway but you shouldn’t be public with it and flex them when teams do give them out they should at least make it private and don’t celebrate second place," another fan reacted.

Diamondbacks will look to build on the back of a promising season

The Diamondbacks are confident of another promising season after a successful outing last year. The D'backs were not predicted to make it to the World Series, especially with the Dodgers and Phillies competing.

The club surprised MLB fans as they swept the Dodgers in the division series and eliminated the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round. Furthermore, they stunned everyone when they defeated the Phillies in the NL championship.

The club signed Eugenio Suarez and Joc Pederson to add more firepower. They got a hold of Eduardo Rodriguez from the pitching end, who refused a deal with the Dodgers during last year's trade deadline.

After last season's success, they are more confident about making the playoffs again and have also made significant changes to their squad to bolster their roster.

