Kris Bryant's day ended early on Saturday. The Colorado Rockies slugger exited Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning. The injury seems to have happened in his first at-bat.

The early diagnosis coming from the Rockies camp is that Bryant exited the game due to tightness in his lower back. The severity of the injury has not yet been reported.

No matter the severity, the injury is a blow to Bryant, who started the season well after struggling last year. Coming into Saturday, he was hitting .291 with three home runs.

Bryant's season was nearly lost last year due to injuries. He only played in 42 games last season as he dealt with a nagging foot and back problem. Hopefully, this year doesn't mimic 2022.

"Come on. I really had my hopes up thinking that he wouldn't be hurt this year" one fan tweeted.

"Made out of glass" another fan tweeted.

Colorado Rockies fans couldn't be more disappointed seeing Kris Bryant leave the game. It's annoying for a fanbase to see a team sign a player for so much money who is constantly getting injured.

Fans of other teams are happy their team didn't sign Bryant. While it looked like a great signing for both sides, especially for Bryant's bat in Colorado, it has been the complete opposite.

The Kris Bryant signing has not been great so far

Kris Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million contract in March of 2022, with many questioning his decision. Fans around the league thought staying in Colorado for that long was too big of a commitment.

When Bryant played 42 games for the Rockies last season, he didn't hit a single home run in Colorado. That was surprising, even with the few games he played last year. He didn't get his first home run in Colorado as a member of the Rockies until Monday of this week. He hit a no-doubter off Rich Hill of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

So far, Colorado has not benefited from this deal. They could not have predicted the amount of output Bryant would provide in the second year of his contract.

Hopefully, Bryant's removal was simply a precaution, and he'll be back in the lineup soon. Fans will not forgive him if he returns to the IL for another extended stay. They want him to be well and on the plate.

