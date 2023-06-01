Columbia Regional Baseball NCAA 2023: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

This upcoming Friday will see four college baseball teams battle it out in South Carolina during the Columbia Regional to determine which teams advance to the next round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The South Carolina Gamecocks will play host to Central Connecticut State, Campbell, and NC State.

Pirate Radio ☠️ @PR927FM

LISTEN, STREAM, WATCH

3-6pm M-F

92.7FM, 104.1FM

… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “NC State or Campbell could come away with that (Columbia) region” - Daron Vaught from the ACC Network joins us to preview the Charlottesville Regional and the ACC teams involved in this year’s NCAA Tournament.LISTEN, STREAM, WATCH3-6pm M-F92.7FM, 104.1FM “NC State or Campbell could come away with that (Columbia) region” - Daron Vaught from the ACC Network joins us to preview the Charlottesville Regional and the ACC teams involved in this year’s NCAA Tournament.LISTEN, STREAM, WATCH⏰ 3-6pm M-F📻 92.7FM, 104.1FM💻… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aZKyGC4WQj

“NC State or Campbell could come away with that (Columbia) region” - Daron Vaught from the ACC Network joins us to preview the Charlottesville Regional and the ACC teams involved in this year’s NCAA Tournament. LISTEN, STREAM, WATCH. 3-6pm M-F, 92.7FM, 104.1FM, http://PR927FM.com" - @PR927FM

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The hosts will enter the Columbia Regional tournament as the 15th seed in the NCAA college baseball tournament, and are the favorites to make it out of the opening round.

The first games of the double-elimination tournament will take place on Friday, June 2nd at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina. In the opening slate of games, the number one-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks will be taking on fourth-seed Central Connecticut State.

Durham Herald-Sun @TheHerald_Sun NC State will face Campbell in the first game of the NCAA’s Columbia Regional hosted by the South Carolina Gamecocks. heraldsun.com/sports/college… NC State will face Campbell in the first game of the NCAA’s Columbia Regional hosted by the South Carolina Gamecocks. heraldsun.com/sports/college…

"NC State will face Campbell in the first game of the NCAA’s Columbia Regional hosted by the South Carolina Gamecocks." - @TheHerald_Sun

The other Friday matchup will see number two-seed Campbell and number three-seed NC State battle it out. The regional tournament will be held in a double-elimination format, as opposed to the more commonly used single-elimination format fans see during NCAA basketball's March Madness.

A look at the schedule for the NCAA Baseball Columbia Regional Tournament

The double-elimination tournament begins on Friday, June 2nd, and runs until Monday, June 5th (if necessary). As previously mentioned, Campbell is playing in the opening match of the tournament against NC State at 2 pm on the ACC Network. Hosts South Carolina takes on Central Connecticut State in Friday's second game at 7 pm, which will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Game # Team 1 Team 2 Time TV Channel 1 Campbell NC State 2 pm EST ACC Network 2 South Carolina Central Connecticut State 7 pm EST ESPN+

The following games of the tournament will be played on both Saturday and Sunday, with one game played on Monday if it is required. The double-elimination format means teams need to lose two games before exiting the tournament, which is the reason for the regional tournaments. Here is a look at the weekend schedule for the opening round of the NCAA Baseball tournament.

Game # Team Team Date + Time 3 Loser of Game 1 Loser of Game 2 Saturday, 12:00 pm 4 Winner of Game 1 Winner of Game 2 Saturday, 6:00 pm 5 Loser of Game 4 Winner of Game 3 Sunday, 12:00 pm 6 Winner of Game 4 Winner of Game 5 Sunday, 6:00 pm 7 (if necessary) Winner of Game 6 Loser of Game 6 Monday, TBD

The winner of the Columbia Regional tournament will move on to play the winner of the Gainsville Regional, which features the Florida Gators, Texas Tech, UConn, and Florida A&M.

It will be a tough second round for whichever team moves on as the Florida Gators are the number two seed in the entire tournament. The Gators feature some of the top prospects for this year's MLB Draft, including outfielder Wyatt Langford and Hurston Waldrep.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes