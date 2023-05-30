MLB Mock Draft 2023: Will the Pirates select Dylan Crews with the first pick?

On July 9, the eyes of the baseball world will be focused on the Pittsburgh Pirates, with many mock drafts believing that the club will select Dylan Crews as the top pick. The star outfielder for LSU is widely regarded by many as the top prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft, however, he is not the consensus choice to go first overall.

Depending on which MLB mock draft one reads, Dylan Crews is not a lock to be chosen with the first overall pick. Top prospects such as Louisiana State pitcher Paul Skenes, Indiana high school outfielder Max Clark, and Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford have all been listed as potential selections for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Dylan Crews just coming up clutch when his team needed it the most. The Pittsburgh Pirates need this kind of bat" - @KodyDuncanPGH

However, many mock drafts and experts believe that Dylan Crews is the obvious and most logical choice for the up-and-coming Pittsburgh Pirates. Crews was incredible for the LSU Tigers this season, leading the NCAA with a .486 batting average and a .633 on-base percentage, while also drawing a league-leading 49 walks.

One of the biggest criticisms surrounding Dylan Crews was his defensive abilities in centerfield and whether he would remain in the big leagues. While there is still a possibility that he may need to change his position in the Majors, he drastically improved in this area, showcasing his speed and arm strength this season.

That being said, his offensive talent dramatically overshadows any questions surrounding his defense. As many mock drafts point out, it isn't easy to walk away from a potential superstar with the bat in his hand.

According to mock drafts, Paul Skenes is the best bet to contend for the first-overall pick

While many mock drafts still believe that Dylan Crews will be the next superstar for the Pirates, the rise of Paul Skenes is something that they cannot ignore. Jim Callis of MLB.com believes that Skenes is the best college pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg, and considering the hype that surrounded him during the 2009 draft, it is rarified air.

The Louisiana State product led D-1 in both strikeouts and strikeout rate, something that could entice the Pittsburgh Pirates, who could look to bolster their pitching rotation instead of their offense.

