"Communication has been questionable" - Nick Castellanos raises eyebrows with bold comments on Phillies manager

Veteran Philadelphia Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos helped the team to an 8-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. During the game, the All-Star outfielder smashed the 250th home run of his career.

However, Castellanos' milestone was overshadowed because of his controversial comments on manager Rob Thomson after the win. The 33-year-old made his feelings known on his lack of playing time this season.

"I don't really talk to Rob (Thomson) all that often," Castellanos said. "I play whenever he tells me to play, and then sit whenever he tells me to sit."

The veteran outfielder was benched earlier this season after a reported disagreement with Thomson. Castellanos called out the lack of communication from the Phillies manager.

"Communication over the years has been questionable, at least in my experience. But also I grew up communicating with somebody like my father, which is very blunt, direct, and consistent," Castellanos said.

Castellanos has seen limited playing time in the outfield due to a stacked roster that features Harrison Bader, Brandon Marsh, Max Kepler and Weston Wilson.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson had "productive" talks with Nick Castellanos following controversial comments

Following Nick Castellanos' bold comments, he met with manager Rob Thomson ahead of Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. The duo had a productive discussion with Thomson acknowledging the difficulty of not being a regular starter.

"I met with him today and I thought it was really productive,” Thomson said. “I’m not going to get into specifics of what we talked about, but I thought it was good. I think he is getting more comfortable.

"As I’ve said all along, it’s a tough thing for a guy that’s played every day throughout the minor leagues, every day in his big-league career, to take this type of role. So, your routines change, your mindset changes a little bit. It takes a while. He’ll play tomorrow and Tuesday.”

Despite his role as a spot starter, Castellanos has been hot at the plate for the postseason-bound Phillies as he is batting .323 with eight RBIs in September.

