Concerning scenes for Shohei Ohtani as Dodgers star gives injury update ahead of Spring Training

Shohei Ohtani has become an international superstar thanks to his incredible success as a two-way player. The three-time MVP has continued to defy what fans and experts think is possible, becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, while recovering from UCL surgery.

Prior to joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani had to undergo the second significant UCL surgery to repair damage in his elbow, which kept him off the mound in 2024. That being said, the 30-year-old has been building himself back up and is eyeing a return to the rotation this upcoming season, even though he is not expected to pitch at all in Spring Training.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has already been working at the team's training facility. While his elbow is looking strong, he has acknowledged that he is still dealing with some lingering issues from an offseason procedure he had to repair a torn labrum. Although it may not be a dramatic concern, it is something that the team will need to monitor as the season approaches.

"Just a limited range of motion. I’ve gone through it with the elbow before, and with the shoulder, it’s a little bit more complicated. I do believe that’s the part that I have to be patient," Ohtani said of his recovery from his shoulder surgery.

Shohei Ohtani injured his left shoulder during Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees. Even though the 2025 AL MVP was able to play through the injury and help the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series, it was clear that he was unable to perform to his regular world class standard.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' depth could allow the team to be patient with Shohei Ohtani this season

It will be interesting to see how the Los Angeles Dodgers and their manager Dave Roberts plan on using Ohtani in 2025 given the fact that he is returning to the mound for the first time since 2023. The team's pitching staff is deep, which could allow the club to give Ohtani any additional time off as needed throughout the season.

The team added a number of significant pieces this offseason which could allow Roberts to keep the Ohtani situation fluid. The team added the likes of Blake Snell, Michael Conforto, Roki Sasaki, and Hyeseong Kim who could allow some flexibility on both sides of the ball to allow Shohei to get back to 100%.

