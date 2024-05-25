"Controller disconnected?" - Mets fans confused by Francisco Lindor's effort after he struck out looking with the bat still on his shoulder

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been dealing with vision problems this season. He wore prescription glasses for the first time on Friday after using contacts for his entire career.

Fans are wondering if Lindor has the correct prescription after an at-bat in the seventh inning on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants. He struck out looking on a full count and did not even get the bat off his shoulder.

It looked as if Lindor never even seen the ball coming until he heard it smack the catcher's mitt. The odd strikeout even confused the broadcast booth that was calling the game.

The strikeout happened moments before the team blew a ninth-inning lead, allowing the Giants to make a comeback victory. All in all, it was not a good day for fans in the Big Apple.

"Controller disconnected?" - one pan posted.

"He took the bet that he would have a strikeout today" - posted another.

"Who does he owe money to? Lol" - posted another.

Fans are questioning whether Lindor owes people money or if he took a bet on himself to have a strikeout. It looked as if he had no intentions of stepping up there and swinging.

"You guessed wrong my friend" - said another fan.

"$32 million this year" - said another.

"I'll do that for the league minimum" - said another.

That is not the type of effort the fanbase is expecting from one of their core players. Especially from someone who signed a 10-year, $341 million contract.

The Mets need more fire from Francisco Lindor

New York Mets - Francisco Lindor (Image via USA Today)

After their Saturday loss, the Mets sit with a 21-30 record, good for fourth place in the National League East. They have dug themselves quite a hole as the Philadelphia Phillies hold a 15.5-game lead over them.

The club needs more from their core players, like Francisco Lindor. Through 50 games, he is hitting .208/.277/.366 with six home runs and 15 runs batted in.

Lindor would be the first person to tell you that he has not done his best this year. This was the reason why he switched from contacts to glasses on Friday.

For how competitive of a division they play in, that is not going to cut it. If they have any chance of making the postseason this year, Lindor must find his groove at the plate.

