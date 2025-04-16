Controversial umpiring sparks Braves fan outrage in 3-1 defeat to Blue Jays

The Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays met on Wednesday for the final game of their three-game series. The series was tied at one apiece, so a win here would close out the series.

Atlanta handed the ball to Spencer Strider for his first start of the year. He pitched well, but gave up a monster home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for his first of the year.

With their backs against the wall, Atlanta could not muster up much offense. They only pushed one run across the board, losing the game by a score of 3-1, continuing their shaky start.

Braves fans are rather upset with the level of umpiring that went on, especially behind the plate. They did not hesitate to bring up how many bad calls they saw during Wednesday afternoon's game.

"Umpires should be fined for being as bad as Bill Miller has been today" one fan posted.

"Home plate umpire for the Braves game needs to be prosecuted for his crimes against humanity. What the f**k are these calls. (Both 3rd pitches were called strike)" said another.

"Is the umpire in the Braves game Canadian? My goodness he's been terrible" said another.

Miller did not have a great understanding of his strike zone today. He made multiple calls wrong where there should not have been any hesitation. He is making a strong case for robot umpires to come to the big leagues.

"The umpire in the Braves game is is horrific!" said another.

"Umpire has called at least 5 balls a strike against the Braves" said another.

"Can't wait to see the umpire scorecard from this Braves/Jays game. Lort at the strike zone" said another.

Fans wholeheartedly put the blame on Miller behind the plate. They feel he put their team in an unfavorable position to get any good at-bats going with his strike zone.

Blue Jays get the series win with their star finding his groove at the plate

Toronto Blue Jays - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

The Toronto Blue Jays got a deal done with their star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., last week. While he flirted with going to free agency following the 2025 season, he and Toronto agreed on a 14-year, $500 million extension.

That extension has fired the slugger up as he was able to hit his first homer of the year. That should be the first of many to come this year. The slugger has gone the past four seasons, hitting 26 or more home runs.

Now, he and the Blue Jays will get ready for their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. The club will have to bring their best bats as Seattle has a strong pitching rotation.

