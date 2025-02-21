Controversial Yankees legend Roger Clemens drops 3-word comment in anticipation of Spring Training return

Right-handed pitcher Roger Clemens spent four years playing for the New York Yankees. Those four seasons proved to be extremely successful, as he helped the Pinstripers win back-to-back World Series titles and also earned himself two All-Star caps.

Clemens is regarded as one of the finest big league pitchers of all time, finishing his career with a 354-184 record, a 3.12 ERA and 4,672 total strikeouts, and winning seven total Cy Young awards along with an AL MVP.

Despite his undoubted quality, Clemens' legacy has been a controversial subject amongst baseball fans, as he was accused of having used anabolic steroids in the latter years of his career.

This resulted in a trial, and though Clemens was ultimately declared not guilty, the whole ordeal greatly hurt his chances of making it to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Eventually, Clemens never managed to get the required votes in his years of eligibility. Currently, Clemens is working with the New York Yankees pitching staff as a guest instructor for spring training in 2025.

On Thursday, the 62-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an image of a Yankees jersey featuring his iconic number 22, as he looked forward to getting back on the field.

"Here we go! #SpringTraining" Clemens captioned his post.

"No place I'd rather be" says Yankees skipper Aaron Boone, hopes to finalize contract extension soon

While Roger Clemens is currently putting the Yankees' pitching staff through their paces as a guest instructor, his former teammate, Aaron Boone, is the manager of the team. The 2025 season will be Boone's eighth in charge of the Bronx Bombers.

Though no extension has been formally announced yet, the organization's top brass has made no secret of the fact that they would like to extend Boone's contract. On February 15, Boone talked about potentially extending his tenure and why he would love to stay.

"I would echo the same thing. I hope we get it done. No place I'd rather be, obviously." Boone said, talking about a potential contract extension being on the cards.

"Doing it with this team, with this organization, in front of this fan base. Hopefully we do get to the finish line with that. Certainly optimistic and hopeful of that now." Boone added, talking about how he would be happy to continue with the Pinstripers.

Though the Yankees enjoyed a strong 2024 season, winning their division, the AL East, and making it all the way to the World Series for the first time since 2009, the season ultimately ended in huge disappointment, as they were outclassed by the LA Dodgers in the fall classic. Heading into the new season, fans will be hopeful that Aaron Boone can guide the team to go one better this time around.

