Controversial Yankees legend Roger Clemens reveals promise to Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone after joining Bronx Bombers in new role

Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens was appointed as a guest instructor for the New York Yankees pitching staff for their 2025 spring training camp in Tampa, Florida. Clemens revealed that he has promised Yankees manager Aaron Boone and captain Aaron Judge to put his utmost effort into helping the team.

Roger Clemens is one of the greatest pitchers in the history of the game, with over 350 wins and 4000 strikeouts over his 24-year MLB career. However, he was denied entry to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA for alleged steroid use during the later half of his career.

On Monday, Roger Clemens, on The Bret Boone Podcast, hosted by the elder brother of Yankees skipper Aaron Boone, explained how he plans to inspire the Yankees (6:53 - 11:58):

"You bring a presence and baseball name with your plate," he said. "So, you're going to get my best. Your brother is going to get my best. I looked at Aaron Judge and said, 'You're going to get my best.' There are no days off.

"You've got to pay attention to detail. That was kind of my theme to the pitchers today in camp about the focus-meter," he added. "They're just little things. I feel like I'm preaching to the choir to some of these guys."

Despite spending most of his career with the Boston Red Sox, Clemens played seasons for the New York Yankees over two stints and won two World Series rings with the team.

Roger Clemens shares his perspective on baseball analytics

Roger Clemens played the first 13 seasons of his career for the Red Sox (Image Source: IMAGN)

On The Bret Boone Podcast, Roger Clemens discussed the overwhelming influence of analytics prevalent in the MLB today. Clemens said that he respects its effectiveness, yet he doesn't think it should be a defining perspective for assessing talent.

"I love analytics," he said. "I'm kind of in the middle of the road. I'm not high; I'm not low on it. I get where they're going, but don't turn into a robot on me.

"There's a lot to cover," he added. "I don't really get into what these pitchers worry about glove-side and arm-side, and I'm like, 'Dude, I'm with you on that, but I'm just going to give you three hot points that'll get you to the promised land.' I know they work because I did it for 24 years."

Clemens also said that he will spend the next four days with the Yankees in Tampa before flying to the west coast. He added that he'd return for another stint with the Yankees before the end of spring training.

