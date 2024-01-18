"Cora still has a job, smh" - Red Sox fans left annoyed as team announces coaching staff for 2024 amid quiet offseason

The Boston Red Sox haven't kept the same exact coaching staff from 2023. The team finished last place and changes were necessary, so they've tweaked a few things. Some coaches are brand new and others are getting into new spots. Things aren't a complete re-roll of last season in that regard.

The Red Sox announced today that they were making a few tweaks to the staff:

Andrew Bailey is taking over as pitching coach

Andry Fox has moved to first base coach after being field coordinator

Kyle Hudson has moved up to third base from first base

Alex Cora will remain the manager. He is joined by Pete Fatse, Ben Rosenthal and Luis Ortiz for hitting coaching. Kevin Walker will be the bullpen coach and the game planning coordinator is Jason Varitek. These are consistent with their roles last year.

That has some fans upset. After a truly disappointing year, many had hoped to see major changes to the coaching staff. The roster isn't going to change all that much given the current market, but some fans had hoped for changes in management. That includes the removal of Cora, which didn't happen.

The fans are upset with several things, including team ownership and management. The team has been in last three out of the last four years, and the proud fans are not happy with that.

Cora led this team to a World Series victory after coming over from the Houston Astros, but the recent run has not been one overflowing with success. It remains to be seen how short his leash is, but he's back for 2024 at least.

Red Sox keeping Alex Cora

The Boston Red Sox are one of the most prominent teams in baseball despite a tendency to spend as if they're not. That, combined with perceived poor leadership, has the team struggling to field a competitive team in the extra tight American League East.

Alex Cora is returning as manager

Nevertheless, Alex Cora has been their manager for some time and he's earned the right to stick around through the lean years. Fans may not like that, but they'll have to wait until at least some time during the season to see if the team is going to move on.

