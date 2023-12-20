MLB is currently going through an exciting offseason. From Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking contract with the Dodgers to Juan Soto's trade with the Yankees, teams are leaving no stone unturned to secure the best possible line-up for the 2024 season.

Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is also on the radar of several teams as a potential trade candidate.

Since 2020, Burnes has been consistent with his form and hit his peak in 2021 when he won the Cy Young award, thanks to his 2.43 ERA in 167.0 innings. The three-time All-Star played 32 games in 2023 for the Brewers with a 10-8 record and an ERA of 3.39, pitching for 193.2 innings.

Corbin Burnes recently shared his thoughts on MLB's current offseason on the "Foul Territory" show, hosted by Erik Kratz.

“It’s a complete unknown… You are waiting for that one offer, that one spark to figure out where you gonna play. And then, like you say, I’m possibly a trickle-down effect of that team wanting to trade,” Burnes said.

“Obviously, we are Brewers, we’re gonna be competitive. That’s kind of how our team is,” he added.

Although Burnes still has a year left to become a free agent, teams are arranging their rosters in such a way that there is a high possibility of him getting traded to another big team and signing a long-term contract before that happens.

For teams prioritizing the Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto but failing to land him, Burnes will certainly be their next target.

Teams that are interested in Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2016 and made his major league debut in 2018 against the Miami Marlins. He has been with the team ever since and has appeared thrice in the postseason. In 2023, Burnes signed a deal worth $10.01 million for a year to avoid arbitration.

According to National MLB reporter Michael Marino, Jeff Passan's reports suggest that the Cleveland Guardians are interested in acquiring Burnes.

The Guardians' rotation needs more experience as their current starters, Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, and Logan Allen, are inexperienced. Burnes' six-season experience would be a valuable addition to their bullpen.

The San Diego Padres are also rumored to be interested in Burnes after one of their prime starters, Blake Snell, became a free agent. As per Keven Acee's report in The San Diego Union-Tribune, Burnes could fill the vacant spot left by Snell in the Padres' bullpen.

“Underlined and bolded on that list is finding starting pitchers to slot behind Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish. (Or slot right with that pair, if their interest in Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes, the 2021 National League Cy Young winner, proves fruitful.)"

Although Brewers GM Matt Arnold has shown confidence in Burnes as the Brewers' Opening Day starter, it's still three-plus months away and a lot can happen between now and then.

