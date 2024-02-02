Corbin Burnes Trade: Orioles acquire former Cy Young winner from the Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to trade Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles late Thursday evening. This marks the end of a six-year career in Milwaukee, where Burnes became an ace.

The Brewers will receive infielder Joey Ortiz, left-handed pitcher D.L. Hall, and the 34th pick in the 2024 Draft. MLB insiders Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported the deal.

Baltimore has long been tied to acquiring a frontline starting pitcher this offseason. While they were not heavily involved in the free-agent market, they were tied to several pitchers on the trade market.

The Orioles just got much better this Corbin Burnes trade

Washington Nationals v Milwaukee Brewers (Image via Getty)

The Baltimore Orioles just became a much scarier team. Last season, they finished the year at the top of the tough AL East with a record of 101-61. It was the second-best record in the league, right behind the Atlanta Braves.

They are looking to continue this trend, and adding a pitcher like Corbin Burnes will separate them from other teams in the league. Burnes will look great alongside Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, and John Means.

Burnes is coming off a season where he started 32 games, compiling a 10-8 record with a 3.39 ERA. It was his third consecutive season of throwing well over 150 innings.

Baltimore has set itself up to defend their AL East title, but it will not be easy. The Yankees have had a fantastic offseason and will be looking to erase their lackluster 2023 season, where they missed the postseason.

This is a great deal for both sides. The Orioles get one of the best pitchers in the game right now, while the Brewers get a good package in return. Whether this move will cause Milwaukee to consider moving other All-Star quality players is unclear.

