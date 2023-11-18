Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes does not want to see the league move to a shortened pitch clock for the 2024 season. The MLB competition committee is considering reducing the clock from 20 seconds with runners on base to 18 seconds.

This move aims to shorten games even further than they have done during the 2023 season. The games took an average of two hours and forty minutes, the shortest in 38 years.

However, Burnes and other pitchers feel that the change will cause injuries. They are concerned the decrease in time will cause an increase in injuries, especially to the starting pitchers. Appearing on the Foul Territory show, Burnes asked:

"Is risking a guy's career over the next 5-6 years really worth it?"

Corbin Burnes claimed the league does not believe the rise in pitching injuries during the 2023 season is because of the pitch clock. However, he does not think the league is doing its due diligence.

Burnes recalled the number of pitchers that needed Tommy John surgery this year as a sign that the pitch clock causes injuries. He also states that the pitch clock does not help older guys like Max Scherzer.

The pitch clock could be the least of Corbin Burnes' worries this offseason

Washington Nationals v Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes is undoubtedly the ace for the Milwaukee Brewers. He is coming off his third-consecutive 10-win season and is a big reason for Milwaukee's success in recent years.

However, he could be on the trade block this offseason. A couple of teams have reportedly contacted the club about their interest in moving the hard-throwing righty in the winter.

One possible team that sticks out here is the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are expected to be a contender for the 2024 season but lack starting pitching. A one-year rental for them would be nothing if it meant hoisting a World Series trophy.

Another team that could be a possibility is the San Francisco Giants. They just hired Bob Melvin to take over as manager, and it will be a critical offseason for them. Adding Burnes alongside Logan Webb would make for a great rotation and could help them in the tough National League West division.

