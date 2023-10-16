Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll and Philadelphia Phillies' star Bryce Harper are under the spotlight as the NLCS kicks off today. Both players have had incredible seasons and could be game-changers for their respective teams.

Chris Rose of the Baseball Today podcast weighed in on each slugger's importance to their teams. He asserted that Carroll's exceptional performance has been vital for the D-backs. Rose said:

"[He] is more important to Arizona than Harper is to Philly"

Carroll, in his first full season, hit 25 homers with a .868 OPS. During the playoffs, Carroll's statistics have soared. In 17 at-bats, he sports a .417 batting average along with six runs scored.

"He[Carroll] just provides a different spark", Rose added.

Rose also implied that Corbin Carroll's youth enables him to contribute more effectively than Harper does for the Phillies. He said:

"At age 23, I don't think anything scares him [Carroll] man."

However, fellow host Trevor Plouffe offered a contrasting viewpoint. He said:

"They're very important to their teams"

Plouffe suggested that both Carroll and Harper were equally essential to their respective rosters in the NLCS. He further stressed that both sluggers had incredible teammates who have also delivered strong performances.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll and Phillies' Bryce Harper stand out in exciting NLCS clash

Diamondbacks Gabriel Moreno and Christian Walker have indeed had good postseasons, but it's Corbin Carroll who will be the key for the Arizona batting order.

Entering the NLCS, his postseason OBP stands at .565 and his OPS at 1.389. This makes him the second-highest rookie in playoff history with at least 20 plate appearances. The first is Jorge Soler for the 2015 Cubs.

On the other hand, the Phillies roster is full of superstars. Future Hall-of-Famer Bryce Harper has been on a hot streak and he seems laser-focused on capturing a World Series title this year.

Harper hit two dingers in a Game 3 blowout against the Braves in the NLDS. Phillies' Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos have also been hitting exceptionally well this postseason, with both contributing well in NLDS Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves.

However, the gravity of Corbin Carroll's impact on the Diamondbacks can't be overlooked. At only 23, he has risen as a superstar, one that seems unfazed by the enormity of postseason baseball.